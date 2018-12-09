5 wounded in Saturday shootings, all during night

Chicago police investigate the scene where a person was shot Saturday night in the 4700 block of West Gladys, in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

Chicago saw at least five people shot Saturday night, following a quiet morning and afternoon with no gun violence reported.

The last person shot Saturday was an 18-year-old man in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

At 11:51 p.m., the 18-year-old was shot while walking on a sidewalk in the 1100 block of South Keeler, according to Chicago police. The shooter was inside a black Nissan. The 18-year-old was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with bullet wounds in his left thigh and his condition was stabilized.

On the Northwest Side, an unknown shooter fired at two men who were standing inside an alley Saturday evening in the Albany Park neighborhood.

At 10:36 p.m., the 35-year-old and 26-year-old men were attacked by a hail of bullets that came from a gray sedan driving past the 3000 block of West Gunnison, police said. They were taken from the alley to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where their conditions were stabilized. The older man was shot in the back, while the other had a gunshot wound in his leg.

About half an hour earlier a man was shot in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

At 10:07 p.m., someone in a gray sedan fired bullets at the 20-year-old, who was standing on a sidewalk in the 4700 block of West Gladys, police said. He sustained a gunshot wound in his buttocks and showed up afterward at Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Saturday’s first shooting was an attempted robbery of a driver sitting in traffic in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

The 48-year-old was stopped at a red light about 5:25 p.m. in the 800 block of South Kilpatrick Avenue when two males walked up to his vehicle, police said. One tried to open the driver’s side door, while the other came up to the passenger’s side and fired shots. The driver was shot in his chest and took himself to Loretto Hospital where his condition was stabilized.

On Friday, at least one person was killed and seven others wounded in citywide gun violence.