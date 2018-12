Teenage man shot in drive-by attack in Lawndale

An unknown shooter wounded an 18-year-old man Saturday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

At 11:51 p.m., the 18-year-old was shot while walking on a sidewalk in the 1100 block of South Keeler, according to Chicago police. The shooter was inside a black Nissan.

The 18-year-old was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with bullet wounds in his left thigh, police said. His condition was stabilized.