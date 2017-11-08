6 injured in head-on crash in Hermosa

Six people were injured in a head-on crash early Wednesday in the Hermosa neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The two-vehicle crash happened about 4:15 a.m. in the 4600 block of West Armitage, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police.

The driver of one vehicle left the scene, police said. Five passengers in that vehicle were all taken to hospitals.

Two women were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, and two other people, a woman and man, were taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center. They were all listed in serious-to-critical condition, said Chicago Fire Department Deputy District Chief Michael Del Greco. The fifth passenger, whose age and gender were not known, was taken in fair-to-serious condition to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park.

The man driving the other vehicle was taken in serious-to-critical condition to Stroger Hospital, authorities said.