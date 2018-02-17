6 shot within 3 hours to start President’s Day weekend in Chicago

At least six people were wounded – four critically – in shootings at the start of the President’s Day holiday weekend across Chicago.

The latest attack came Friday night when a man was shot in the South Side Back of the Yards neighborhood. The 37-year-old was walking down the street at 9:21 p.m. in the 4700 block of South Ada when he heard shots and felt pain, Chicago Police said. He was shot in the back and treated at Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

About an hour earlier, two men were seriously wounded in a Far South Side shooting. About 8:15 p.m., they were sitting in a vehicle in the 10200 block of South Hoxie when people walked up to them and opened fire, police said. One man was shot in the head and the other was struck in the back. Both were taken to Christ Medical Center, where they were in serious condition. Their exact ages weren’t immediately known.

About 20 minutes earlier, a man was shot in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side. The 25-year-old was walking in the 2900 block of West Cermak when a dark SUV pulled up and someone shot him in the left hip, according to police. He showed up at Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in good condition.

A man was critically wounded earlier in the evening in a West Side shooting in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. The 19-year-old was shot in the abdomen at 6:11 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Potomac, according to police. He was in critical condition at Stroger Hospital.

Just three minutes earlier, a man was critically wounded in a Northwest Side Logan Square neighborhood drive-by shooting. The 18-year-old was walking in the 1900 block of North Harding when a dark car pulled up next to him and opened fire, police said. Paramedics took him to Stroger Hospital, where he was in critical condition.

Last weekend, five people were killed and three others were wounded in shootings across the city.