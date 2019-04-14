6 wounded, 1 killed in Saturday shootings

A person was killed and six others — including a boy — were wounded in shootings across Chicago Saturday.

As a late season snowstorm approached, Saturday’s shootings decreased from the previous weekend.

A 23-year-old woman was killed, and a 26-year-old man was injured in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side.

The pair was inside a vehicle in the 6000 block of South Western Avenue about 12:48 p.m. when someone opened fire, Chicago police said. The man suffered injuries to his leg, arm, back and buttocks.

The woman was hit in the head and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

About an hour and a half later, a 13-year-old boy was shot in the leg and buttocks in Roseland in the 9800 block of South Michigan Avenue, police said. He was taken to Jackson Park Hospital where his condition was stabilized.

In another shooting, a 25-year-old man was struck in the right foot about 4:24 p.m. in Englewood in the 7000 block of South Paulina. His condition was stabilized at Holy Cross.

A 24-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body and head in West Garfield Park about 5:18 p.m.

He was in the 4400 block of West Madison Street when he was approached by a male wearing a ski mask who fired shots at him, police said. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Saturday’s first reported shooting took place in East Ukrainian Village about 4:23 a.m.

Someone fired into a vehicle in the 1100 block of North Ashland Avenue with four people inside, police said. A 26-year-old man was hit in the arm, and a 20-year-old suffered woman injuries to her lower back. Both went to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

The two uninjured passengers were uncooperative with the investigation, police said. The 26-year-old left the hospital before police could finish their interview.

Seven people, including two boys, were injured in shootings Friday.

