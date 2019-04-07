14 hurt, 1 killed in Saturday shootings as temperatures rise

A person was killed and 14 others were hurt, including three children, in a spate of shootings Saturday across Chicago.

Just as February’s polar vortex stunted gun violence in the city, Saturday’s increased temperatures gave way to a spike in shootings.

On Saturday night, two children were among six people shot during a family party in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

About 6:20 p.m., two men in dark clothing approached a group in the 6300 block of South Seeley and opened fire, Chicago police said.

A 10-year-old girl was hit in the shin, while an 8-year-old boy was struck in his back and chest, police said. Both kids were rushed to Comer’s Children’s Hospital, where they were listed in critical-but-stable condition.

A 29-year-old woman was shot in the shoulder and critically hurt, police said. She was treated at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Three other men — a 42-year-old, a 28-year-old and a 23-year-old — suffered gunshot wounds that weren’t thought to be life-threatening, police said. They were taken to hospitals and stabilized.

Two hours later and just a few blocks away, a 13-year-old boy was wounded in another Englewood neighborhood attack.

About 8:20 p.m., the boy was sitting in a parked car in the 7300 block of South Racine when two people fired shots into it, police said. He was struck in the hip and rushed to Comer, where his condition was stabilized.

Hours earlier, a teen was shot and killed in the Morgan Park neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Demonte Davis, 19, and another man, 22, were standing about 3:50 p.m. in an alley in the 1700 block of West Steuben when someone fired shots at them from a light-colored SUV, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Davis was shot in the buttock and the older man suffered a gunshot wound to his head, authorities said. Both were taken to Christ, where Davis was pronounced dead and the other man was in good condition.

In the day’s last reported shooting, a man was critically wounded in the South Side Rosemoor neighborhood.

About 8:35 p.m., the 30-year-old was sitting in a vehicle in the 400 block of East 103rd Street when bullets pierced the back of his head and right ear, police said. He drove himself to Roseland Community Hospital and was later transferred to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Saturday’s first reported shooting left another man critically wounded in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

Someone shot the 39-year-old in the abdomen about 4:15 a.m. in the 200 block of North Long, police said. He took himself to Oak Park Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Four other people were hurt in citywide shootings throughout the day. On Friday, three people were wounded in shootings across the city.

