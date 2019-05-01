Woman, 62, missing from Batavia may be in Wisconsin

Police are asking the community for help locating a 62-year-old woman reported missing from northwest suburban Batavia.

Pamela Eyer-Fitch was reported missing from unincorporated Batavia by her husband on April 30, according to the Kane County sheriff’s office. Her last contact was about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin.

Eyer-Fitch doesn’t have a cellphone and is driving a blue 2010 Dodge pickup truck with Illinois license plates 5005YX, the sheriff’s office said. She suffers from memory loss.

She is described as 5-foot-5, 125-pounds with blond hair, hazel eyes and wearing glasses.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.