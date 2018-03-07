62-year-old woman killed in Waukegan crash

A 62-year-old woman was killed in a Tuesday morning crash in north suburban Waukegan.

The crash was reported about 9:15 a.m. at Pulaski Drive and Waukegan Road, according to Waukegan police.

Cynthia Mallett was driving a 2001 Pontiac Grand Am west on Pulaski Drive when her car collided with a 2008 Ford Econoline van that was headed north on Waukegan Road, police said.

Mallett was taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

An autopsy Wednesday ruled she died of multiple traumatic injuries in the crash, according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the van, a 27-year-old Gurnee man, was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries and released.

Police said Mallett was not wearing a seatbelt during the crash, while the other driver was.

The crash was still under investigation Wednesday and no citations had been issued.