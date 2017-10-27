65-year-old man missing from Greater Grand Crossing

Police are searching for a 65-year-old man who was reported missing from the South Side Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Frank McKinzy was last seen Thursday in the 200 block of West 69th Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

McKinzy is described as a 5-foot-10, 152-pound black man with black hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion, police said. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, white shirt, khaki jacket and blue jeans.

He hangs out in the 1400 block of West Greenleaf and the 1200 block of West Leland.

Police said he has health issues that need to be addressed immediately. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Area South Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8274.