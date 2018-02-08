9-year-old girl reported missing from Hermosa

Police are looking for a 9-year-old girl who went missing Wednesday from the Hermosa neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Angiliecia Williams was last seen in the 4700 block of West North Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

She was in the company of Angielee Payton, a 43-year-old, 4-foot-11, 300-pound black woman with brown eyes and short, black hair, police said. Payton was wearing a black coat with a fur collar, blue jeans and black shoes.

Williams was described a a 4-foot-11, 82-pound black girl with a medium complexion, black hair and brown eyes, police said. She was wearing a black coat with leopard print, blue jeans and blue gym shoes.

Anyone with information on the girl’s whereabouts should contact the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.