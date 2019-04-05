16-year-old girl reported missing from Cragin

Police are asking the community for help locating a teenage girl reported missing from Cragin on the Northwest Side.

Annabell Castillo, 16, is missing from the 4900 block of George Street, according to a missing person alert released by Chicago police. She was last seen Thursday in the area of Lamon Avenue and Wellington Avenue in Cragin.

Castillo is described as a 5-foot tall, 120-pound Hispanic girl with a medium complexion, black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing light blue jeans, white shoes and a black and gray Northface sweater.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.