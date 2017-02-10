Aurora man faces prison time for battering his girlfriend in 2016

A west suburban man is facing possible prison time for battering his girlfriend in 2016.

About 2:30 p.m., March 6, 2016, 66-year-old David L. Jones went to his girlfriend’s house in Aurora, according to a statement from the Kane County state’s attorney office.

Jones and his girlfriend started to argue when Jones grabbed her by her shirt and struck her in the stomach with a closed fist, prosecutors said. She tried to run away when Jones grabbed her from behind, wrapped his arm around her neck, choking her.

Jones’ girlfriend then grabbed a candlestick holder and struck him with it to get away, prosecutors said. Jones kicked a table, knocking food onto the floor as his girlfriend ran away.

Jones was charged Saturday with aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery, prosecutors said. He faces a sentence of 60 days in the Kane County Jail, plus either probation or between three to seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

He remains free on bond, prosecutors said. Jones’ next court appearance is Nov. 15.