Fire engulfs vacant home in Back of the Yards

Fire ripped through an unoccupied house early Wednesday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

Firefighters responded to the one-and-a-half story home just after 2 a.m. in the 5400 block of South Carpenter Street, Chicago Fire Dept. District Chief Juan Hernandez said.

No one was injured, and the fire was limited to the rear of the building, Hernandez said.

Video posted to social media showed flames bursting through the roof.

The department was investigating the cause of the fire.