Barack Obama to headline get-out-the-vote rallies Sunday in Chicago and Gary

Former President Barack Obama is visiting Chicago Sunday to get out the vote at an afternoon rally at the University of Illinois at Chicago. | AP file photo

Former President Barack Obama will headline a get-out-the-vote rally on Sunday for Illinois Democrats, coming back home as former Vice President Joe Biden stumps for the ticket Wednesday in St. Charles and East St. Louis.

Obama will also be the draw at another rally Sunday in Gary to boost embattled Democrat Sen. Joe Donnelly and other Indiana Democrats.

Obama and former first lady Michelle have already cast absentee ballots, their spokesmen told the Chicago Sun-Times.

The Chicago rally, on the last weekend before election day, will take place 3 p.m. at the University of Illinois at Chicago Pavilion, 525 S. Racine Ave.

Tickets are needed for entry; ticket information can be found at www.jbpritzker.com/obama

The top of the ticket will attend, including Democratic governor nominee J.B. Pritzker, his running mate Juliana Stratton, and the two Democrats in the biggest Chicago area contested congressional races, Sean Casten and Lauren Underwood.

The St. Charles event Wednesday with Biden is in Underwood’s 14th congressional district. She is challenging the Republican incumbent. Rep. Randy Hultgren. Casten is running against Rep. Peter Roskam in the 6th Congressional District. Pritzker, Illinois Attorney General candidate Kwame Raoul and other Democrats will be with Biden in East St. Louis.

President Donald Trump was in downstate Murphysboro on Saturday to rally Republicans, targeting three GOP House members in big races, Rep. Mike Bost, Rep. Rodney Davis and Hultgren. Democrats need to pick up 23 Republican seats to flip the House, and Bost, Davis, Hultgren and Roskam are major targets.

Gov. Bruce Rauner, who is running behind Pritzker in the pools and struggling to catch up, attended the rally but was not mentioned by Trump during his remarks. Rauner tried but did not get a private meeting with Trump.

While Illinois has no Senate race in 2018, in Indiana, Donnelly is in a fight with GOP nominee Mike Braun. The Indiana seat is one that may determine whether Republicans or Democrats control the Senate.

Trump has already stumped for Braun and will be in Indianapolis on Friday and Fort Wayne on Monday. Trump also delivered a speech in Indiana on Sunday before heading to Illinois.