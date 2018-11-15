Girl sexually abused on Blue Line train on NW Side

A girl was sexually abused Thursday morning on a Blue Line train near the Belmont station on the Northwest Side.

The juvenile was aboard the train just after 8 a.m. as a man stood in front of the girl and inappropriately touched her body multiple times, Chicago police said.

The girl left the train at Division Street, police said. The man stayed in the train.

Police described the man as white and in his 20s, with facial hair across his chin and jaw line. He wore a baseball cap, black jacket and sweatpants, and white and black Nikes.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (312) 744-8261.