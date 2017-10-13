Boy, 13, and woman, 64, shot in separate Rogers Park attacks

A 64-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy were shot in separate attacks within a mile of each other Friday night in Rogers Park on the city’s North Side.

The woman was not the intended target of the shooting, which happened about 6:30 p.m. in the 6900 block of North Glenwood, Chicago Police said.

She suffered a gunshot wound to the head when someone fired shots from a passing vehicle as she stood on the sidewalk, police said. She was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston in critical condition.

The boy was struck in the back about half an hour earlier as he walked in the 2100 block of West Touhy, police said. He was also taken to Saint Francis Hospital in critical condition. Additional information about the shooting was not immediately available.

Police said the two shootings were being investigated by Area North detectives as separate instances Friday night.