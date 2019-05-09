Boy, 14, charged with attempted murder in Red Line Argyle station shooting

Police say a child has been charged with attempted murder after shooting two men at the Argyle Red Line stop. | Google Maps

A 14-year-old boy is accused of attempted murder after allegedly shooting two men during evening rush hour on a Red Line L platform on the North Side.

The unnamed juvenile is facing two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm, Chicago police said.

The juvenile and another male allegedly entered the Argyle station about 4 p.m. Monday in the Uptown neighborhood and unleashed gunfire on two men, police said.

A 34-year-old was critically wounded by multiple gunshots, police said. He was struck in the back, abdomen, groin and buttocks. The other man, 41, was grazed by a bullet and declined medical attention. No bystanders were hit.

The Chicago Transit Authority suspended service to the Argyle station for almost four hours while police investigated the scene.

The juvenile was one of two people arrested and questioned Wednesday about the shooting. Police said Thursday night that the second person arrested was released without charging.

The boy is schedule to appear in juvenile court on Friday.