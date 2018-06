Boy, 14, seriously wounded in Washington Park shooting

A 14-year-old boy was shot in the 5600 block of South Wabash Avenue. | Google Maps

A 14-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting early Saturday in the South Side Washington Park neighborhood.

About 3 a.m., the boy was walking on a sidewalk in the 5600 block of South Wabash Avenue when someone in a passing car shot at him, Chicago Police said.

The boy was struck multiple times in his body, police said. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in serious condition.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.