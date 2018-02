Boy, 16, and woman, 19, shot in Chatham

A 16-year-old boy and a 19-year-old woman were shot Monday evening in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

The shooting happened about 5:20 p.m. in the 7600 block of South Champlain, Chicago Police said.

The boy was shot in the chest and was taken to Comer Children Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The woman was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with a gunshot wound to her hip, police said. Her condition had stabilized.