Boy, 17, charged with murder for Montclare shooting

Police investigate the scene where a 16-year-old was shot and killed in 3000 block of North Rutherford on Oct. 8. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with shooting another teenager to death earlier this month in the Montclare neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The boy was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder for the Oct. 8 shooting of 16-year-old Jose Alvarez, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Alvarez was standing outside at 10:26 p.m. in the 3000 block of North Rutherford when a silver vehicle drove by and someone inside fired shots, striking him in the chest, authorities said.

Alvarez was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was pronounced dead at 11:11 p.m., authorities said. He lived in the same neighborhood.

The 17-year-old, whose age was not released because he is a minor, was expected to appear in court for a bail hearing on Thursday, police said.