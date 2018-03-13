Boy, 17, found with gun after threatening to bring weapon to Lake View school

A 17-year-old boy was charged with possession of a weapon and ammunition Wednesday after threatening to bring a weapon to a school in the Lake View neighborhood on the North Side.

The boy sent text messages to a 16-year-old girl threatening to bring a weapon to a school and after school hours, at about 3 p.m., brought a gun to a school in the 2900 block of North Hoyne and showed it to students, Chicago Police said.

The Area North Gang School Safety Team, with the help of school security, found the boy in possession of the gun in the 3100 block of North Levitt.

The boy, whose name has not been released because he is a juvenile, was taken into custody and charged with one felony count of possession of carrying a concealed weapon and one misdemeanor count of possession of ammunition, police said.

He is scheduled to appear in Central Bond Court on Tuesday.