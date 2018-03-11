Boy, 17, missing from Hollywood Park neighborhood

Police are seeking help in locating a 17-year-old boy reported missing Saturday from the North Side Hollywood Park neighborhood.

Frank Perry was reported missing from the 5900 block of North Drake Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was last wearing a thin, red-hooded dark-gray jacket, a black t-shirt, dark sweatpants, and gray Nike gym shoes, police said.

Perry was described as a 5-foot-6 tall, 230 pound white boy with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-6266.