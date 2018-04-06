A Byline Bank branch was robbed Friday morning in the Far South Side Mount Greenwood neighborhood by the same man suspected of robbing a bank last week on the North Side.
The more recent non-takeover robbery happened about 10:50 a.m. at the Byline Bank at 3435 W. 118th St., according to FBI spokeswoman Janine L. Wheeler.
The suspect was described as a man in his 20s or 30s with a large build wearing an orange Clemson hat, black sunglasses, a long-sleeved black shirt and white gloves, Wheeler said.
On March 28, a man robbed a Byline Bank in the Roscoe Village neighborhood on the North Side.