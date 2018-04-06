Byline Bank in Mount Greenwood robbed by same man suspected in separate robbery

Surveillance images of the man wanted for a robbery March 28 at a Byline Bank branch at 3401 N. Western. | FBI

A Byline Bank branch was robbed Friday morning in the Far South Side Mount Greenwood neighborhood by the same man suspected of robbing a bank last week on the North Side.

The more recent non-takeover robbery happened about 10:50 a.m. at the Byline Bank at 3435 W. 118th St., according to FBI spokeswoman Janine L. Wheeler.

The suspect was described as a man in his 20s or 30s with a large build wearing an orange Clemson hat, black sunglasses, a long-sleeved black shirt and white gloves, Wheeler said.

On March 28, a man robbed a Byline Bank in the Roscoe Village neighborhood on the North Side.