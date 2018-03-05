Cabdriver charged with sexually abusing passenger in River North

A cabdriver has been charged with kidnapping and sexually abusing a woman who got into his cab early Saturday in River North.

The 24-year-old woman hailed Murasbek Elchiev’s taxi about 2:35 a.m. in the 300 block of West Ontario, according to Chicago Police.

During the ride, Elchiev locked the doors and grabbed the woman, police said. She then got out and ran away.

Elchiev was arrested at 3:18 p.m. Saturday in a parking lot at O’Hare International Airport, police said. He was charged with felony counts of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated criminal sexual abuse and unlawful restraint.

Elchiev, who lives in Niles, was expected to appear in bond court Tuesday, police said.