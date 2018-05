Car stolen from gas station in Bronzeville

A car was stolen Monday night from a gas station in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.

A male, whose age was unknown, left his 2015 Mazda running while he went into the gas station about 10:15 p.m. in the 400 block of East Pershing, Chicago Police said.

When he came out, he saw another male get into his car and drive off eastbound, police said.

No further information was available as Area Central detectives were investigating.