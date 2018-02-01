Carjackers steal 84-year-old woman’s car after Evanston crash

An 84-year-old woman was carjacked Thursday afternoon in north suburban Evanston.

The woman was driving her gray 2011 Lexus north just after 2 p.m. on Sheridan Road near Davis Street when it was rear-ended by a black Acura, according to a statement from Evanston police.

When the woman got out of the Lexus, a male from the Acura jumped into it and drove off north on Sheridan, with the Acura following, police said. The suspects also got away with her purse containing credit cards, house keys and $200 in cash. The woman was not injured.

The suspects were described as younger males wearing gray hoodies, police said. Anyone with information about the carjacking is asked to call the Evanston Police Department at (847) 866-5040 or text a tip to 274637 with EDTIP in the message followed by the information.