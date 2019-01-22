Cause of explosion, fire at Northbrook home remains undetermined

An American Red Cross volunteer at the scene of a fire that destroyed a home Jan. 16 in Northbrook. | American Red Cross

Authorities investigating an explosion and fire last week at a home in north suburban Northbrook have found no evidence the blaze was intentionally set or to indicate it was suspicious in nature, but the cause remains undetermined, officials said.

A neighbor called 911 just after 6:20 a.m. Wednesday to report the explosion and fire at a home in the 2500 block of Melanie Lane, according to Northbrook Fire Department officials.

The fire had spread to two adjacent houses by the time crews arrived, Fire Chief Andy Carlson said. It was under control within about an hour and a half.

On Tuesday, Carlson said the cause of the blaze remained under investigation, but said authorities don’t believe the blaze was intentionally set or suspicious in nature.

Carlson said the fire department had “done most of what we can up to this point.” The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s office will continue to investigate.

Carlson said experts will be sent out by the insurance company that covers the home and they are expected to “at least” look at the home’s appliances, including the furnace.