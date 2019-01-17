Chicago International Charter School teachers set strike date

Teachers at four Chicago International Charter School locations on Thursday announced they'll go on strike Feb. 5 unless they reach a new deal with management. | Mitch Armentrout/Sun-Times

Teachers at four Chicago International Charter School locations on Thursday announced they’ll go on strike Feb. 5 unless they reach a new deal with management, setting the stage for what would be the city’s second charter teacher strike in as many months.

The roughly 140 CICS educators represented by the Chicago Teachers Union voted overwhelmingly in November to authorize a strike at CICS’ ChicagoQuest, Northtown, Wrightwood and Ralph Ellison campuses, potentially impacting more than 2,200 students.

CTU members rallying Thursday morning outside CICS Wrightwood on the Southwest Side said contract talks have stalled since then, as they seek pay raises, smaller class sizes, improved special education resources, better wages for paraprofessionals and additional school counselors and social workers. Their last contract expired in August.

“We are hopeful that all parties will be able to come to an agreement prior to that date so that students and teachers can remain in the classroom,” CICS officials said in a statement. “During this time, our highest priority is ensuring that students are safe and that we minimize the disruption to their learning.”

Teachers at 15 Acero network schools approved a strike shortly before CICS teachers did, and they eventually walked off the job for four days in December to become the first group of charter teachers to go on strike anywhere in the country.

CICS teachers could stage the third-ever charter strike, after charter educators joined the massive teachers strike in Los Angeles earlier this week.

The union has slammed the charter operator for “bloated, wasteful management fees and salaries” that they say takes up one in every three dollars in funding received by CICS — a claim the network disputes.

“This is naked management greed — and it comes at the expense of our overwhelmingly black and low-income students at CICS schools,” CTU President Jesse Sharkey said in a statement. “CICS, like other charter operators, has created a series of management front companies and duplicative bureaucracies that literally suck dollars out of classrooms to enrich management.”

The charter network said all four campuses will remain open if the strike happens, with principals and non-union staff still on the job and students participating in “online learning, recreational and arts activities.” After-school programs would be canceled.

“CICS is disappointed that the CTU has chosen to announce this strike and we will do everything we can to minimize the harm to our students and their families,” the network said.

The starting salary for a CICS teacher is about $44,000, about $8,000 less than starting Chicago Public Schools teachers make.

At the time CICS teachers authorized a strike, Civitas Education Partners — a management firm in charge of hiring and contract negotiations for CICS — said it agrees “our teachers should make more money,” adding they’d proposed a 4.4 percent salary increase.

“We believe in our teachers and staff and we believe that good-faith negotiations are an important opportunity to discuss and agree on issues that affect our students and their families,” Civitas admissions director Ulric Shannon said in a November statement. “We are committed to providing a fair and competitive wage and benefits package to our teachers and staff.”

Civitas has said CTU proposals called for a shorter school day and year, and “a salary schedule that could lead to the elimination of services, programming and positions in our schools.”

With their four-day strike, Acero teachers were able to secure 2 percent yearly cost-of-living pay increases, along with a provisions to reduce class sizes and preventing the network from sharing information on undocumented students with immigration authorities.

The CTU represents teachers at 34 of the city’s 130 charter schools