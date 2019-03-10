Man critically wounded in Chatham shooting

A man was critically wounded in a shooting Sunday night in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

Police responded to shots detected at 10:44 p.m. in the 9200 block of South Cottage Grove and found the man outside with gunshot wounds to his neck and leg, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

No witnesses to the shooting have come forward, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating.