Welcome to the brand-new morning article #afterdark, a roundup of crime (and more) happenings from around Chicago overnight.
- A man and woman sitting in a Prius were shot just before 2 a.m. on the South Side.
- A 23-year-old man was shot early Tuesday in the University Village neighborhood on the Near West Side.
- Three people were wounded in a courtyard shooting Monday night in the South Side Bronzeville neighborhood.
- In total over the long Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend, 25 people were wounded in shootings, but no one was killed. That’s down from last year, when 39 people were shot — 10 fatally — over the holiday weekend.
ALSO CHECK OUT: