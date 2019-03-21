Ald. Willie Cochran set to plead guilty in corruption case

Ald. Willie Cochran is expected Thursday morning at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse, where he is scheduled to enter a guilty plea in front of U.S. District Judge Jorge Alonso.

A federal indictment has been hanging over the 20th Ward alderman’s head for more than two years. It came in December 2016, going public as the City Council was singing the praises of the then-World Series Champion Chicago Cubs.

Cochran insisted at the time he would not resign from the council, saying in a text message to the Sun-Times that “you resign when you are guilty.”

“Indictments are not guilty pleas,” Cochran said.

Now Cochran’s term on the City Council is almost up, and he did not run for re-election.

Just last November, Alonso set a trial date for Cochran after Cochran’s attorney said plea negotiations with federal prosecutors had broken down. Word arrived earlier this month that Cochran had again changed his mind.

Cochran’s guilty plea now comes amid a series of headline-grabbing public corruption scandals in Chicago.

Fellow Ald. Ed Burke (14th) was charged by federal prosecutors in January with attempted extortion. The Sun-Times then revealed that the feds had built a corruption case against Ald. Danny Solis (25th) prompting him to secretly record Burke. And earlier this month, former 10th Ward Ald. Edward Vrdolyak pleaded guilty in a separate case to tax evasion.

Cochran’s 15-count indictment accused him of fraud, extortion and federal program bribery.

It alleged Cochran looted a 20th Ward fund meant to help children and senior citizens, using $5,000 to pay his daughter’s college tuition and withdrawing $25,000 from ATMs near his preferred casinos. He was also accused of accepting bribes from businessmen who needed favors from him.

The indictment hit Cochran with 11 counts of wire fraud, two counts of federal program bribery and two counts of extortion. He was accused of taking a $1,500 bribe from an attorney seeking a letter from him as part of a redevelopment project for foreclosed housing, as well as a $3,000 bribe from another man who wanted to sell his liquor store in the ward but needed a packaged goods license.

The feds say the 20th Ward Activities Fund was promoted to contributors as a way to pay for a summer back-to-school picnic, a Valentine’s Day event for seniors, and school supplies and jackets for kids. Cochran used money from the fund not only for tuition but also to buy personal items for his home, the feds say. Further, they suggested he used it to gamble.

Cochran’s attorney has not denied Cochran used money from the charitable account. But he argued that Cochran deposited personal funds into the account to “cover or almost cover” the personal expenses.

The defense attorney also said the bribery charges against Cochran relied on two “very weak” witnesses. He said one has offered contradictory accounts, and the other has said he did not feel pressured by Cochran to make a campaign contribution.