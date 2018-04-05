Welcome to our morning article rounding up crime (and more) happenings from around the Chicago overnight.
- A woman riding in a car on Lake Shore Drive was struck by gunfire early Thursday in the Gold Coast neighborhood.
- A man crashed his car into a house early Thursday after shots were fired at his car in the South Side Burnside neighborhood. It was the second time this week someone crashed in that neighborhood after shots were fired.
- Just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, a man was seriously wounded in a shooting in the Southwest Side Lawndale neighborhood.
- And Wednesday afternoon, a body was found in the Lincoln Park lagoon on the North Side.
