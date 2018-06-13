Boy shoots himself; barricade situation in Gresham | June 13, 2018

Police investigate a person shot multiple times Tuesday morning in the fist block of Marquette Road. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Welcome to our morning article rounding up crime (and more) happenings from around the Chicago area overnight.

A 36-year-old man was in custody after a SWAT team responded to a call of a person barricaded in a house in the Gresham neighborhood.

