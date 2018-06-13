Crime
06/13/2018, 09:37am
Boy shoots himself; barricade situation in Gresham | June 13, 2018
Police investigate a person shot multiple times Tuesday morning in the fist block of Marquette Road. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
Welcome to our morning article rounding up crime (and more) happenings from around the Chicago area overnight.
A man was killed and three other people were wounded in shootings across the city Tuesday, including a 14-year-old boy who shot himself in Little Village and a 28-year-old man shot while sitting on a Humboldt Park porch.
A 36-year-old man was in custody after a SWAT team responded to a call of a person barricaded in a house in the Gresham neighborhood.
Police investigate a person shot multiple times Tuesday morning in the fist block of Marquette Road. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times
ALSO CHECK OUT: Man charged in connection with double shooting in Hermosa