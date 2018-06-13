Welcome to our morning article rounding up crime (and more) happenings from around the Chicago area overnight.

  • A man was killed and three other people were wounded in shootings across the city Tuesday, including a 14-year-old boy who shot himself in Little Village and a 28-year-old man shot while sitting on a Humboldt Park porch.
    • Police investigate a person shot multiple times Tuesday morning in the fist block of Marquette Road. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

  • A 36-year-old man was in custody after a SWAT team responded to a call of a person barricaded in a house in the Gresham neighborhood.

