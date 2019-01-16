Early voting expected to begin Jan. 28

Early voting for the Chicago municipal election is expected to begin Jan. 28. | Sun-Times file photo

In a perfect world, early voting would begin Thursday. But Chicago election officials want you to know it’s not a perfect world.

The projected — not guaranteed — start date for early voting at the Loop Super Site is Jan. 28, the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners announced Wednesday.

The state law that mandates a 40-day window for early voting is “not workable,” board spokesman Jim Allen said.

The problem is the law doesn’t take into account the unpredictable and time-consuming task of sorting through challenges filed by candidates trying to kick potential rivals off the ballot.

The process will result, election officials project, in 29 days of early voting instead of 40.

“We’re feeling fairly confident that everything will be set for early voting to begin January 28,” Allen said Wednesday.

The Loop Super Site, at 175 W. Washington, offers dozens of polling booths and will be the only place voters will be cast a ballot in person until early voting locations in all 50 wards open Feb. 11.

Election Day is Feb. 26. Votes will be cast for mayor, aldermen, city clerk and city treasurer.

