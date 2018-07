Man fatally shot by Chicago police in South Shore: officials

A man was shot to death Saturday evening by at least one Chicago police officer in the South Shore neighborhood.

It happened about 5:30 p.m. near 71st Street and Chappel Avenue, according to police and Chicago Fire Department officials.

The man was pronounced dead at Jackson Park Hospital, fire officials said.

No officers were hurt, Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted.

Additional details were not immediately available.