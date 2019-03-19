Supreme Court denies bid to resentence Jason Van Dyke in Laquan McDonald murder

The Illinois Supreme Court on Tuesday denied a bid to resentence former Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke in the murder of Laquan McDonald.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Special Prosecutor Joseph McMahon filed a petition with the court in February seeking a new sentencing hearing for Van Dyke.

Cook County Judge Vincent Gaughan gave Van Dyke 81 months behind bars in January. A jury in October found Van Dyke guilty of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery with a firearm.

The judge chose to sentence Van Dyke only on the second-degree murder count, finding it to be the more serious crime. Raoul and McMahon challenged that decision in their petition.

The state Supreme Court denied the bid for a new sentencing hearing without explanation Tuesday. Justice P. Scott Neville Jr. wrote a dissenting opinion. Justice Thomas Kilbride also dissented in part. Both suggested a supervisory order would be appropriate.

“This dispute clearly involves a matter of the utmost importance to the administration of justice,” Neville wrote.

Gaughan’s decision at sentencing meant Van Dyke could serve only about half the sentence under good-time provisions — and potentially leave prison after a little more than three years. Raoul and McMahon contend Van Dyke should have been sentenced for aggravated battery, meaning he would have been forced to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence.

Raoul and McMahon also said the judge should have sentenced Van Dyke on each of the 16 aggravated battery counts. That would have boosted Van Dyke’s potential prison stretch to a virtual life sentence.

Still, the issues at play in Van Dyke’s sentencing hearing were complicated enough that the legal community couldn’t come to a consensus on how it should play out.

Meanwhile, Van Dyke’s lawyers filed a notice of appeal in anticipation of the petition from Raoul and McMahon. His lawyers later suggested they would drop it if the high court declined to get involved. If it did get involved, it would “open a Pandora’s box” of legal issues that Van Dyke could raise in an appeal of trial decisions, his conviction and the sentence.

Van Dyke has been transferred out of the Illinois prison system. His wife and attorneys said in February he had been beaten by inmates at a low-security federal prison in Danbury, Conn. Federal prison records show he has since been moved to a medium-security facility in New York.

His anticipated release date is Feb. 8, 2022.