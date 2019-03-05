Retired CPD officer found dead in apparent suicide in Chatham

A retired Chicago police officer was found dead of an apparent suicide Monday evening in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

The 61-year-old man was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest at 7:02 p.m. in his home in the 7900 block of South Michigan Avenue, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said he retired from the Chicago Police Department in 2017 after 20 years of service.