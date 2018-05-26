Chicago sees hottest Memorial Day weekend in 5 years, hitting 90 degrees

Temperatures reached 90 degrees in Chicago Saturday afternoon, making it the hottest day of the year so far and the hottest Memorial Day weekend the city has seen in five years.

About 4:20 p.m., the temperature in the city peaked at 90 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. This is the first time since 2013 that temperatures in the city have hit 90 degrees before June.

Temperatures are expected to cool down in the evening hours before getting even hotter on Sunday and Monday, when they could reach up to 94 degrees, the weather service said.