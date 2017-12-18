Concealed carry holder shoots man during ‘disturbance’ outside store

A man was critically wounded when a concealed carry holder fired shots Monday night outside a Near West Side store.

About 5:30 p.m., a person with a permit to carry a concealed handgun was inside a store in the first block of South Western when a 55-year-old man began causing “a distrubance” outside the store, Chicago Police said.

The concealed carry holder fired shots, striking the man in the leg, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Charges were pending against the man who created the disturbance and was shot, police said. The concealed carry holder was being questioned by authorities.