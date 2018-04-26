Cop, suspect hurt in St. Charles ‘officer-involved shooting’: officials

A police officer and another person were injured in what officials are calling an “officer-involved shooting” Thursday afternoon in west suburban St. Charles.

The intersection of Voltaire and Peck roads was closed for investigation after the shooting at 12:03 p.m., according to a statement from the City of St. Charles. An officer and a suspect were both taken to Delnor Hospital in Geneva.

Illinois State Police were called to investigate the shooting, officials said.

St. Charles Police did not provide further details Thursday afternoon.