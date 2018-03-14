CTA digital displays to keep riders updated in real-time

Digital screens at Chicago Transit Authority stations will soon be providing passengers with more real-time service updates.

The CTA is launching a new “Passenger Information Bar” feature on the digital screens to increase the amount of information given to riders and to the improve customer experience, the CTA said in a statement Tuesday.

The information bar will appear across the bottom of the screens, displaying arrival times for upcoming trains and real-time updates on delays and disruptions.

“CTA is committed to providing our customers as much information as possible to help them make informed commuting decisions,” said CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr in a statement. “We are pleased that we’re able to leverage our expansive collection of digital displays – which have improved commuting significantly – to increase the amount of helpful information we’re providing to CTA riders.”

The CTA will also start prioritizing information about significant delays over other content on the screens, making sure critical information is available immediately.

The new features will debut on the 195 screens located outside of station entrances to start, and will be added to screens on station platforms later this year.