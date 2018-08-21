Man found dead at CTA’s train yard in Rogers Park was struck, electrocuted

A man was found dead Monday morning in the CTA’s Howard station train yard in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

The man was seen entering the yard about 4 a.m. when investigators reviewed surveillance footage, according to Chicago Police. He was found dead by a conductor about 8:50 a.m.

The Cook Count Medical Examiner’s Office identified him as 22-year-old Lewis Scott and an autopsy found he died of multiple injuries from being electrocuted by the CTA’s third rail and from being struck by a train. His death was ruled an accident.

He lived in the Longwood Manor neighborhood on the Far South Side, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Area North detectives were investigating.