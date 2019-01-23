‘Dangerous cold’ to blast through Chicago this week

The National Weather Service is warning that a “real Midwest winter” is on the way for the Chicago area, with snow flurries expected Thursday before temperatures plummet by Sunday. | Sun-Times file photo

Severe winter weather will be hitting Chicago over the next week, bringing “dangerous cold” with below zero temperatures before the wind chill, according to the National Weather Service.

An arctic front is expected to hit the area Thursday, with another following next week, dropping the wind chill as low as 35 degrees below zero. The Chicagoland area may even break records for cold temperatures in January, though it’s too early to predict the exact numbers, according to the National Weather Service.

The first wave of “dangerous cold” is expected Thursday night into Friday morning, according to meteorologist Gino Izzi.

Several bouts of potentially dangerous winter weather are expected over the next 7 days, including bitter cold & possibly more snow. pic.twitter.com/O3dtHkonfG — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 24, 2019

Thursday night, temperatures downtown may reach 5 degrees below zero and the western and northern suburbs may see temperatures as low as 10 to 15 degrees below zero, according to the NWS.

High winds will continue through Friday morning, when the wind chill will be as low as minus 35, according to the NWS.

“Friday morning is going to be a particularly ugly one for commuters and kids at the bus stop,” said Izzi.

Though we will experience less wind Friday during the day, it won’t warm up much.

Coldest air mass of the season arriving Thu PM combined with brisk winds will cause dangerously low wind chills of 20-35 below zero Thu. night thru Fri. AM. Lowest wind chills favored roughly west of a Waukegan-Streator line. Be prepared for extreme cold. #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/mOkZmVSchB — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 23, 2019

Chicago may reach single-digit temperatures, but the northern suburbs will struggle to even reach zero degrees, said Izzi.

Snow may fall anytime between Thursday night and the weekend, but a bigger storm expected Sunday night will dump a “shovelable” amount of snow on the Chicagoland area, said Izzi.

The snowstorm will help things warm up a bit, said Izzi — temperatures Monday should climb into the 20s, he said, but will drop back to below zero by Tuesday, when another arctic front may bring some of the coldest temperatures we’ve seen in years, said Izzi.