Death of 81-year-old man in Oak Park ruled a homicide

An 81-year-old man was killed in an assault Saturday night in west suburban Oak Park.

Patrick Dooley was pronounced dead at 8:42 p.m., according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

An autopsy Sunday found Dooley died of multiple injuries from an assault, and his death was ruled a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said.

The incident happened in the 100 block of North Austin Boulevard in Oak Park, the medical examiner’s office said. Dooley lived in the same block.

A spokesperson for the Village of Oak Park didn’t immediately respond to a request for details about the fatality.