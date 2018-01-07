An 81-year-old man was killed in an assault Saturday night in west suburban Oak Park.
Patrick Dooley was pronounced dead at 8:42 p.m., according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.
An autopsy Sunday found Dooley died of multiple injuries from an assault, and his death was ruled a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said.
The incident happened in the 100 block of North Austin Boulevard in Oak Park, the medical examiner’s office said. Dooley lived in the same block.
A spokesperson for the Village of Oak Park didn’t immediately respond to a request for details about the fatality.