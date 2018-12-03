Teens rob delivery drivers on Far South Side: cops

Delivery drivers have been the latest victims in a string of robberies concentrated in the Altgeld Gardens neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The five reported robberies happened within blocks of each other in November, Chicago police said.

In the robberies, a group of one to three males call for delivery food and then rob the driver of their phone and money, and sometimes batter them, according to police.

Three robberies happened in the evening hours of Nov. 29, 23 and 18 in the 13300 block of South Corliss Avenue, police said.

Two other robberies occurred about 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15 in the 700 block of East 132nd Street and about 9:55 p.m. Nov. 7 in the 13200 block of South Corliss Avenue, police said.

The robbers were described as between 14 and 18 years old. Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8273.