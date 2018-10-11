Driver killed in Crown Point rollover crash

A man was killed in a rollover crash Wednesday afternoon in northwest Indiana.

Alec P. Graham, 29, was the driver of a vehicle that rolled over near U.S. Route 231 and Arizona Street in Crown Point, Indiana, according to the Lake County sheriff’s and coroner’s offices. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Graham, who lived in Kouts, Indiana, was dead at the scene at 2:31 p.m., the coroner’s office said.

The sheriff’s office did not provide further details about the crash Thursday morning.