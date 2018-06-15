Elderly couple reported missing from West Rogers Park

An elderly couple was reported missing from their home in the West Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side.

Zeru Seile, 85, and Letenseae Mahari, 75, both from Eritrea, were last seen Thursday leaving their home in the 6300 block of North Oakley, Chicago Police said. Neither of them speak English.

The two were known to frequent Warren Park at 6601 N. Western Avenue, police said.

Seile was last seen wearing a red hat, brown jacket and gray pants. He was described as a 6-foot-2, 175 pound black man with gray hair, according to police.

Mahari was wearing a long white scarf, police said. She was described as a 5-foot-2, 110 pound black woman with gray hair.

Anyone with knowledge of their whereabouts was asked to call Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.