Emanuel rolls out long-awaited phase-in of universal pre-school

A longer school day and school year was so important to Mayor Rahm Emanuel, he was willing to pay the political price to make it happen: a 2012 teachers strike that was Chicago’s first in 25 years.

On Wednesday, the re-election-seeking Emanuel, who once aspired to teach early education, will take another step toward lengthening the school year — by phasing in universal full-day pre-school for all 24,000 of the city’s four-year-olds.

The long-awaited program will start this fall with “180 full-day classrooms” serving 3,700 pre-school kids who live in “communities with the most children in need,” officials said, refusing to define the term.

Additional classes will be added in each of the next four years with full-day pre-kindergarten becoming universal by 2021.

“Early education is a priority, not a luxury – especially as we work to close the achievement gap and help working families give their children a great education,” Emanuel was quoted as saying in a press release.

“Universal full-day pre-kindergarten ensures that all Chicago children, no matter what their family’s resources, get the great start they deserve. This is an investment that will pay build great communities around Chicago for generations to come.”

When the four-year transition is completed, City Hall proudly proclaimed that Chicago will have “added 3.5 years of classroom time since 2011, when Emanuel began shifting away from the shortest school day and the shortest school year in Illinois.”

The news release made no mention of the price the mayor had to pay: the 2012 teachers strike that dragged on for seven long days.

Last year, the mayor said he had no regrets about taking that strike if that was the political price he needed to pay in exchange for a longer school day and school year.

“You’ve got to, as a person, be comfortable with the fact that, sometimes, you’re going to take it in the shorts, but it’s worth you taking” the hit, he said during a candid address at a “View from the Top” event at Stanford University’s School of Business.

“I took a week strike in the city. Wish I hadn’t. I’m not proud of it. But was it worth the hour and fifteen minutes of every day for every child and two weeks every year? . . . Yeah, it’s worth it. I’ll take a week’s strike and our kids now are leading the country in educational gains.”

When Emanuel took office in 2011, fewer than 6,000 4-year-olds had access to pre-school, which educators view as pivotal for long-term student success, according to City Hall.

The news release points to studies that “consistently show” that full-day pre-school better prepares students, better serves the “needs of working parents” and draw “higher enrollment and attendance rates” than half-day pre-school.

“Every child in every neighborhood deserves a quality education and that must begin in their earliest years,” Family and Support Services Commissioner Lisa Morrison Butler was quoted as saying.

Morrison Butler credited her boss for “listening to the needs of the community and recognizing that a high quality education is one of the most important investments we can make in our children’s future.”

The expansion was developed in partnership with Illinois Action for Children. The cost and funding source was not immediately known.

“This plan will draw upon the strengths of both Chicago Public Schools and community-based organizations to effectively serve the highest-need children, while ensuring that the system will be financed appropriately to sustain high quality programs that effectively engage families and communities,” Maria Whelan, president and CEO of Illinois Action for Children, was quoted as saying.

The pre-school expansion was launched as the Chicago Teachers Union unveiled a 30-second video it calls #SameOldRahm to counter what it called the mayor’s attempt to “rewrite the awful truth about his failed leadership” of the Chicago Public Schools.

The video will run on social media sites, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Google.

CTU Vice-President Jesse Sharkey said the union’s video is an attempt to counter commercials starring Schools CEO Janice Jackson touting the progress at CPS bankrolled by a non-profit with close ties to Emanuel.

“Emanuel is trying to spin his disastrous education record to his benefit for the upcoming election season,” Sharkey was quoted as saying in a press release.

“We want to set the record straight. Emanuel controls who sits on his rubber stamp board and who calls the shots in our schools. He has hired lackeys and crooks to engineer policies that harm our students and the people who educate them. He’s hired yet another new CEO. But a new CEO won’t cut it. What we need is a new mayor – one who actually cares about our students’ educations instead of gutting their schools, turning his back on their parents and sabotaging their neighborhoods.”

The union said Emanuel’s actual record includes: closing a record 50 public schools; phasing out all four public high schools in Englewood and replacing them with one brand new one; closing a high-ranking elementary school in the South Loop to make way for a new high school and cutting “hundreds of millions of dollars” from the budgets of schools in Chicago’s poorest neighborhoods.

The CTU also blasted Emanuel for appointing two “corrupt schools CEO’s,” authorizing nearly $1 billion in custodial contracts that have “left schools filthy” and cutting “nearly $30 million in services from special education students, prompting the Illinois State Board of Education to impose an independent monitor.”

In 2015, the CTU helped bankroll Jesus “Chuy” Garcia’s losing campaign against Emanuel. It happened after CTU President Karen Lewis was forced to bow out after having emergency surgery to remove a brain tumor.