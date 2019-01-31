Trump calls reported attack on ‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett ‘horrible’

Jussie Smollett, a cast member from the Fox series “Empire,” was injured in what police called a “possible racially charged assault and battery” early Tuesday. | AP photo

New reports of an attack on actor Jussie Smollett in Chicago has prompted politicians and celebrieites across the country to weigh in.

Smollett told police the attack occurred about 2 a.m. Tuesday after he went for a late-night meal at a Subway restaurant in Streeterville. He had flown into Chicago from New York on Monday to continue filming the new season of “Empire.” Two people walked up to him in the 300 block of East North Lower Water Street, yelling racist and homophobic slurs, Smollett told police.

“The alleged assailants made racially charged comments to the victim implying that they knew he was a star from the show,” police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said earlier this week.

They then hit him in the face, poured a substance — suspected to be bleach — on him and put a rope around his neck, police said.

President Trump was the latest to react. Trump took questions from pool reportters on a variety of things in the Oval Office at an event to spotlight his Buy America initiative. Journalist April Ryan from American Urban Radio asked Trump about the Smollett attack.

“That I can tell you was horrible,” Trump responded. “It doesn’t get worse as far as I’m concerned.”

President Trump on @JussieSmollett: “That I can tell you was horrible. I’ve seen it, uh last night. I think that’s horrible. It doesn’t get worse as far as I’m concerned.” https://t.co/oB29Bjspqi pic.twitter.com/r3qNQYmwK8 — Dan Linden (@DanLinden) January 31, 2019

Chicago police are investigating the brutal incident as a hate crime. Smollett is African-American and gay. Meanwhile, the FBI is separately looking into a letter threatening the actor sent a week ago to the offices of the television show.

Others who have joined the chorus of condemnation include House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and former Vice President Joe Biden. The Human Rights Campaign also has posted about the incident on its website.

