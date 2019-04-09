3 wounded in Englewood drive-by shooting

Three men were wounded in a drive-by shooting Tuesday in Englewood on the South Side.

They were standing outside a vehicle in the 5700 block of South Aberdeen when a dark-colored car pulled up and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

Two of them were struck several times by bullets at 9:35 p.m. and were rushed to hospitals, where their conditions stabilized, police said.

One man, 32, was struck in the head and abdomen and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

Another man, 53, was shot several times in his lower extremities, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital.

The third man, 44, was struck in his thigh and taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating.

